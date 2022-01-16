“The Axis” vs. the Jews of Judea and Samaria

*Editor’s Note: This is part XIII in a series from Dr. Grobman. You can read Part XII, here. On June 8, 1941, the JTA reported the Herr Ludwig Fischer, Nazi Governor of the Warsaw District predicted all Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland would “be annihilated through starvation and disease.” He said, “the introduction of ghettos in Poland had broken the Jews morally, physically, and economically.” He predicted as soon as the charity they received would end, Jews would “die of hunger and disease.” After the war, Fischer was tried as a war criminal. A JTA dispatch on January 3, 1947 reported that Dr. M.R. Kopec, a medical expert testifying for the German government, said that 791,000 persons were murdered by the Germans in Warsaw under Fischer’s regime between October, 1939 and October, 1944, not including the hundreds of thousands sent to extermination camps.
