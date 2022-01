Raiders QB Derek Carr had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021, leading the Raiders to the playoffs despite facing historic levels of adversity in the locker room and losing two of his primary weapons for extended periods of the season in TE Darren Waller and former WR Henry Ruggs III. Carr will be entering the final year of his contract in 2022 and his contract situation will be the biggest question that the Raiders’ new regime will have to answer.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO