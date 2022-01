There is an undisputed theme to the early prelims of UFC 270: DWCS. All five of the early prelims contests features at least one alumni of the roster building program, four making their UFC deubt, seven total fighters who made DWCS appearances, and one other fighter who was scheduled to appear before an injury on the UFC roster saw them called up before their scheduled DWCS contest. Even though there has been a spate of cancelled contests for the event, it seems like every DWCS alum was able to dodge the injury or illness bug. Well, all except for Greg Hardy, but no one really wanted to see him anyway.

