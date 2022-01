Downey High School’s Saturday Law Enforcement course prepares students for future careers in the field and also teaches students about different laws and law enforcement procedures. Information is provided through slideshows, videos, hands on activities, like working with fingerprints, and class discussions. Students also visit the Downey Police Department in order to see the action, talk to working police officers, and get in depth explanations of some of the processes in law enforcement. “I talk about both negative and positive aspects of law enforcement and let the students draw their own conclusions,” Law Enforcement teacher, Mr. Kendall, explained. “I want the students to get a look at the whole picture and to teach the kids more aspects of what law enforcement is about.”

