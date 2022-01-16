Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 15, cloudy skies, dry conditions continue

Expect dry and stable weather to persist through the weekend, as temperatures remain near seasonal averages.

Bakersfield could see patchy dense fog overnight for the next several days, which could pose danger on the roads. The higher elevations, almost completely free of fog, will see a slight breeze of 20 mph Sunday.

Bakersfield has a 20% chance of very light drizzle Monday night into Tuesday.

