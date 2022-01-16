ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 15, cloudy skies, dry conditions continue

By Moses Small
 5 days ago

Expect dry and stable weather to persist through the weekend, as temperatures remain near seasonal averages.

Bakersfield could see patchy dense fog overnight for the next several days, which could pose danger on the roads. The higher elevations, almost completely free of fog, will see a slight breeze of 20 mph Sunday.

Bakersfield has a 20% chance of very light drizzle Monday night into Tuesday.

Motorcyclist killed in Oildale crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The motorcyclist who was killed in Oildale Thursday night has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man has been identified as Jack Phillip Singleton II, 48, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. He died at the scene. The collision between the motorcyclist and a Ford Explorer was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Motorcyclist killed in collision at Sequoia Drive and Roberts Lane in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist has died following a collision Thursday evening in Oildale. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision between a motorcycle and a Ford Explorer was reported at 7:23 p.m. at Sequoia Drive and Roberts Lane. No other information about the crash was immediately known. We will update this […]
OILDALE, CA
Kern County Fire Department recruits demonstrate their skills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The latest Kern County Fire Department recruits showed off some the skills they learned during their time in the academy Thursday in a demonstration in northwest Bakersfield. Demonstrations included putting out a car fire, working on an auto wreck using tools like the Jaws of Life. Fire Chief Aaron Duncan called […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Man killed in Ridgecrest shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a man shot and killed in Ridgecrest this week. The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 26-year-old Junior Enrique Galang. Galang was shot on Drummond Avenue near Strecker Street at around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 17. He was taken to Ridgecrest Regional Medical Center for […]
RIDGECREST, CA
Man killed in car crash on Norris Road in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Oildale this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 7 a.m. officers were called out to Norris Road west of Airport Drive near Cope’s Knotty Pine Cafe for a two-vehicle collision, according to CHP. Officers determined a Honda was driving […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Hundreds attend 42nd annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds attended the 42nd annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center. Former Ohio Congressman Bob McEwen was the keynote speaker. McEwen served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and is now the executive director of the Council for National Policy. “It’s good for the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast set for Thursday at Mechanics Bank Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 42nd annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast returns Thursday morning at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center. The theme for this year’s event is “One Nation Under God.” Former Ohio Congressman Bob McEwen is the keynote speaker. McEwen served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and is now the executive director […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Distemper in Kern, the push for canine vaccinations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The distemper outbreak in Kern County has caused multiple shelters and canine rescue groups to euthanize infected dogs. As the struggle to save shelter dogs continues, pet lovers across Kern are stepping up to help. The deadly viral canine disease known as distemper continues to plague Kern County. The Bakersfield Animal Care Center […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern Public Health reports 2,351 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 2,351 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths today. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 196,125 positive cases and 1,974 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 161,768 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 32,295 people are isolated at home. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Man gets 6 years in deadly East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in East Bakersfield was sentenced Friday to six years in prison, court records say. Oscar Valero, 48, entered the no-contest plea in November and charges of murder and possession of a firearm were dismissed. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield man struck and killed in wheelchair identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 64-year-old man fatally injured when struck by a vehicle while using a wheelchair to cross a street in southeast Bakersfield has been identified. Willie David Moten, of Bakersfield, was hit at about 8:35 p.m. Sunday while crossing Lotus Lane near Melwood Street, according to coroner’s officials and police. He died […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Police search for at-risk 17-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing teen considered at-risk. Officers are looking for Landon Baker, 17. He was last seen Jan. 19 in the 11900 block of Sturgeon Creek Drive. He is considered at risk because of medical issues, police said. Baker is described as 5 feet, 2 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
