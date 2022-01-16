ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela grew 4% in 2021 and on road to recovery, says Maduro

By FABIOLA ZERPA
Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Venezuela probably grew 4% in 2021, signaling an “economic recovery” in 2022, President Nicolas Maduro said in his annual state of the union speech, maintaining his firm grip for a ninth year on a mandate considered illegitimate by the opposition, the U.S. and several European countries. “I...

The Independent

Maduro, Putin talk after diplomat hints at military activity

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday said he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about cooperation between the two countries. The call came a week after Russia’s chief negotiator in talks with the U.S. on tensions over Ukraine said he would “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Cuba and Venezuela if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their military activities on Russia’s doorstep. Maduro’s office in a statement said Putin “expressed all his multidimensional support and backing for the defense of the sovereignty and in pursuit of the development of”...
POLITICS
AFP

Chile's president-elect unveils young, woman-majority cabinet

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric, whose victory at the polls last month unsettled the markets, on Friday named the country's Central Bank governor as his finance minister in a young, diverse and woman-majority cabinet. The new foreign minister will be 53-year-old lawyer Antonia Urrejola, former president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights  "We are accompanied in this team of ministers by people of diverse backgrounds and training, a diverse cabinet," said Boric as he unveiled his team.
POLITICS
AFP

US extends protection of Venezuelan oil unit Citgo

The US Treasury on Thursday extended by one year a rule that shields Citgo, a US-based unit of Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA, from being seized by creditors, the department said. Now, as part of the sanctions against PDVSA, the Treasury has extended by a year a decree which bars Citgo from being sold off to creditors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Alex Saab
Finger Lakes Times

Maduro’s candidate concedes defeat in Venezuela state election

Venezuela’s government candidate said he lost the election for governor of Barinas state, home of late president Hugo Chavez, in a humiliating blow for the ruling Socialist Party in its political heartland. Jorge Arreaza said in a message on Twitter that the government failed to win the state, handing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

AFP

