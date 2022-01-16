ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

By MARK DIDTLER
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Esa Lindell
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Scotty Bowman
Person
Tyler Seguin
Person
Andrej Sekera
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Rick Bowness
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Radek Faksa
Person
Alexander Radulov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Senators 2-1

It’s the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators squaring off for the first time since Feb. 18, 2020. The blue and gold are looking to get their minds off blowing a two-goal, third period lead yesterday afternoon to the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Wild Activate Joel Eriksson Ek From COVID Protocol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild announced Wednesday that forward Joel Eriksson Ek has been activated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, clearing the way for his return to the ice for the first time in a month. Eriksson Ek was injured in the team’s Dec. 20 game against the Dallas Stars. He was placed on injured reserve, and after coming off that list, he was placed on the COVID-19 list. Due to a leaguewide pause spurred by the virus’ spread, Eriksson Ek missed just five games in his month away. Before his injury, Eriksson Ek had 11 goals and nine assists in 30 games this season. The Wild’s next game is against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The team is 22-10-3 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy