Great start to a very cold and windy morning. The JVB Tigers start the tournament off with a win. The first half was very defensive with the at our faces and a very strong Harmony team. After making adjustments at the half the Tigers came out using the wind to our advantage and put a lot of pressure on Harmony back line. The defensive backs made a grave mistake which caused the Tigers to score on a PK from Rodolfo Arellano which gave us the win at the end of 1-0. Great job Tigers!!!!

SOCCER ・ 23 HOURS AGO