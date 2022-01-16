ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Washington helps No. 18 Kentucky rout No. 22 Tennessee

By Jesse Krull
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvmOI_0dn05O0g00

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Just winning would have been fitting enough to honor the passing of a Kentucky coaching great.

The No. 18 Wildcats took that objective a step further, doing it convincingly with near-perfect offense thanks to a defense that created plenty of easy chances.ADVERTISEMENT

Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points and Kentucky shot a season-high 68% to blow out No. 22 Tennessee 107-79 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rolled the Volunteers on an emotional day that began with news of the death of former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall at 93.

Hall led the program to its fourth national championship in 1978. He was close with current Kentucky coach John Calipari, who paid tribute to his friend and mentor by gripping a rolled-up program and starting in a 1-3-1 defense against their border rivals.

Kentucky then unleashed its most energetic performance this season before its biggest crowd in a while, an effort helped by the return of point guard Wheeler from a neck injury. The Wildcats made their first five shots and 22 of 28 by halftime, with their 78.6% shooting tying a program record set in the first half against Mississippi on Jan. 14, 1981 (11 of 14).

“We wanted to win, and it’s a ranked opponent,” Calipari said. “I told them we got a ways to go but this was a step and look, I thought Tennessee played well offensively. They did some good stuff.

“But we were so good offensively, passing it, extra plays. They stretched out their defense and we’re a driving, shoot (a) floater kind of team. That’s what we are, and it kind of worked in our favor.”

Especially for Washington, who scored Kentucky’s first basket to jump start a 14-5 lead. He finished 10 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc, topping his previous high of 20 points last matched against Western Kentucky on Dec. 22.

Kentucky teammates followed Washington’s lead, with all but one player shooting 50% or better from the field.

“We really just can’t rely on Oscar (Tshiebwe) all the time to try to carry us all the time in big games,” Washington said in reference to Kentucky’s top scorer and rebounder. “A lot of other guys, we’ve got to step up as a whole. We all pinpoint that, and I think that helped us today. We all stepped up and executed.”

Kentucky’s accuracy held up for nearly 30 minutes before cooling off slightly and finishing 38 of 56 from the field. Kentucky also went 20 for 21 from the foul line to end a two-game home slide against the Volunteers (11-5, 2-3).

Kentucky reached the century mark for the second time this season with 2:31 left and posted its highest output since scoring 107 against Illinois-Chicago on Nov. 26, 2017. It’s also the Wildcats’ most against an Associated Press Top 25 team since scoring 107 against Vanderbilt on Jan. 4, 1994.

Wheeler, who made 8 of 10 from the field, added, “If we play like this, we won’t be having too many more Ls.”

Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points and Kennedy Chandler 17 for Tennessee, which shot 53% but wasn’t close for the final 30 minutes. The Vols also committed 20 turnovers that Kentucky turned into 32 points.

“I didn’t think we started defensively the way we wanted with our scouting report,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. ” We were in the kind of game we thought we’d be in, and then we turned the ball over and they score quick points. You simply can’t give a team this good that many points off turnovers. They’re gonna shoot 80% if you let them get those runout dunks and those runouts where they were getting to the corner and gonna shoot it.”

Kellan Grady added 16 points and Davion Mintz 10 for the Wildcats, who made 11 of 18 from beyond the arc. Wheeler had eight assists, while Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 rebounds and nine points.

REMEMBERING JOE B.

A moment of silence was held for Hall in Rupp Arena before the game. Spectators applauded during a video tribute that included interviews with the coach before fading to black with the words “Joe B. Hall Forever a Wildcat.” Calipari said he’d keep a rolled-up program for Kentucky’s remaining games but had never used Hall’s 1-3-1 defense that he could recall until Saturday.

“I just didn’t want to give everybody the (idea) we’re going to do it and all of a sudden they come in and throw two dunks,” Calipari said. “I told the kids, if they throw it to the corner or middle, go man to man.”

Tennessee would likely have won any other game shooting at such a high rate while knocking down 11 of 23 3-pointers. But it kept the Vols close only briefly because they couldn’t match Kentucky’s intensity, pace or accuracy.

Kentucky was whole again with Wheeler’s return, reclaiming its lightning-quick offensive tempo and defensive intensity. But even that couldn’t explain the Wildcats’ uncanny shooting that appeared as if they trying to honor the year of Hall’s NCAA title.

UP NEXT

Tennessee visits in-state rival Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Kentucky visits Texas A&M on Wednesday night in a meeting of the SEC’s top three teams.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Former Buccaneer Offensive Lineman Tre’Mond Shorts commits to LSU

Johnson City, TN — Former 6-foot-4 and 326-pound offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts who entered his name into the transfer portal announced on Twitter this afternoon that he’s headed to LSU next season. Shorts, who entered his name into the portal on December 13 made visits to LSU, Mississippi State, Central Florida, and North Carolina.Despite having […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sloan scores 23 to lead E. Tennessee St. over Mercer 72-64

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 19, 2022) – The ETSU men’s basketball team got hot at just the right time. Down by three with less than five minutes to play, the Buccaneers made their last six shots, which included a closing 15-4 surge, to rally past Mercer, 72-64, on Wednesday night inside Freedom Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bucs will need to slow down the Mercer Bears Jalen Johnson

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers will be back home tomorrow night when they host the Mercer Bears inside Freedom Hall and there will be at least one Bear that’s not likely to get a friendly reception. Former Tennessee Volunteer Jalen Johnson is the second leading scorer for Mercer.. At one time Johnson was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Vonnie Patterson quits the Buccaneer basketball team

Johnson City, TN — Vonnie Patterson is no longer on the team… Head coach Des Oliver said Patterson told him this morning that because his role had dimensioned, it was time to walk away.Patterson, who has other responsibilities at home has now been set up with a couple of job interviews by the coach at […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Old Washington, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
WJHL

NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJHL

Former D-B Indian Zane Whitson leaving MTSU for Carson-Newman

Kingsport, TN — Former Dobyns-Bennett Indians quarterback Zane Whitson who signed with Middle Tennessee State University announced on Twitter this evening that he’s coming closer to home… Whitson, who entered the portal on January 11th is now committed to play in Jefferson City for the Carson-Newman Eagles During his career the 6-foot-3, 185-pound, Whitson passed […]
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Joe B. Hall
Person
Kellan Grady
WJHL

Two-state region surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 deaths after latest TDH report

Most recent 1,000 deaths have come in 136 days JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11’s two-state viewing area surpassed a grim milestone with Wednesday’s weekly Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) COVID-19 data report — 3,000 total COVID deaths. The most recent 1,000 deaths have come in 136 days, since Sept. 5, 2021. It […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Wildcats#Volunteers
WJHL

NE Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate reaches record high

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 community spread rate reached a new high last week, according to data released by the state on Wednesday. The seven-county region added 6,882 new cases between Sunday and Saturday, a record-high. That is up 47% from the week prior and up 172% over two weeks. The data show […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Packers offering virtual commemorative tickets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Green Bay Packers prepare to host the playoffs at Lambeau Field, both the team and the NFL are offering free virtual commemorative tickets to eligible fans. According to a release, the tickets will be designed specifically for each playoff matchup hosted at Lambeau and will be in the […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
WJHL

‘A unified voice:’ Superintendents unite to advocate for students, set legislative priorities

(WJHL) — What started as a method of problem-solving during the pandemic has turned into setting priorities for legislation that will affect Northeast Tennessee education. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago, local superintendents from every Northeast Tennessee city and county school system in the Tri-Cities viewing area have been […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

New ETSU program offers guaranteed admission at Quillen College of Medicine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Beginning fall of 2022, East Tennessee State University will begin searching for medical students interested in obtaining a guaranteed ticket to the school’s Quillen College of Medicine. According to a release from the university, ETSU’s new program will accept eight freshmen for the fall. Of those students, five will book […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Historic Greeneville hotel introduces new general manager

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The historical General Morgan Inn plans to undergo a major staffing change following the announcement of new General Manager David Arts. The release states that Arts will replace Bronson Winters, who plans to transition to a new role inside the Niswonger Group company. Arts has spent much of his life in […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy