Terre Haute NAACP to honor the life of MLK

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch will host a virtual presentation to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

There are two guest speakers scheduled on the agenda.

Dr. Arthur Feinsod is expected to discuss King’s ‘Letter from a Birmingham Jail’ which will provide context into Dr. King’s ability in appealing to communities for action against injustice.

Valerie Hart-Craig is slated to speak during the presentation. She is expected to discuss how Dr. King’s messages can be related and implemented into the present day.

The virtual presentation will be held on January 17th and 6:30 p.m.

