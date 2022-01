Canisius junior Jacob Barczewski has been named the Atlantic Hockey Association's Goaltender of the Week, league officials announced on Monday. A native of O'Fallon, Mo., Barczewski stopped 69-of-71 shots faced in helping the Golden Griffins claim five of six points in a league series at Holy Cross last weekend. Monday's announcement marked the second consecutive week and fourth time this season that Barczewski has been honored. He was also recognized during back-to-back weeks in November (Nov. 8 & Nov. 15).

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO