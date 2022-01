Coach Neighbors and the Arkansas Razorbacks have a very important week with two games against the bottom half of the conference. Sitting at 1-3 in SEC play getting this win over Alabama tomorrow and a win over Miss State on Sunday could bring them back to .500 in league play. Today Neighbors said in the press conference that he was very please with their efforts against South Carolina and they fought their way back into the game and a couple mental lapses gave Carolina the break they needed to extend the lead and put the game away. South Carolina was able to keep Ramirez from getting clean looks and it really took the offense out of their rhythm. This team is use to adversity and changing on the fly and that has really helped them get past a hard loss and move on to the next.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO