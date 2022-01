UNC has extended an offer to Richmond (VA.) Benedictine Prep defensive lineman Joel Starlings, less than two days after the four-star prospect decommitted from Michigan. Starlings is the No. 219 overall player in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO