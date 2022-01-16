Kentucky WBB at Auburn rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25

Kentucky will be tasked with its second road test in four days on Saturday, as the Wildcats are set to face the No. 2 Auburn Tigers at 1 p.m. ET. It will be a matchup of top-15 programs — Kentucky sits at No. 12 — but more specifically, two teams with top-20 offenses and defenses in college basketball. The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in the updated KenPom rankings (No. 4 offense, No. 18 defense), while the Tigers come in ranked No. 6 overall (No. 15 offense, No. 8 defense). UK enters the game averaging 82.9 points per game while allowing 62.8 points per contest, with AU averaging 80.7 points and allowing 65.6 points, respectively.

