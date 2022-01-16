ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky WBB at Auburn rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25

 5 days ago
The Kentucky women’s basketball team will take on the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, January 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Originally scheduled for December 30, the game...

KSR Today: Kentucky prepares for Auburn in top-15 road battle

Kentucky will be tasked with its second road test in four days on Saturday, as the Wildcats are set to face the No. 2 Auburn Tigers at 1 p.m. ET. It will be a matchup of top-15 programs — Kentucky sits at No. 12 — but more specifically, two teams with top-20 offenses and defenses in college basketball. The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in the updated KenPom rankings (No. 4 offense, No. 18 defense), while the Tigers come in ranked No. 6 overall (No. 15 offense, No. 8 defense). UK enters the game averaging 82.9 points per game while allowing 62.8 points per contest, with AU averaging 80.7 points and allowing 65.6 points, respectively.
Auburn hiring former Kentucky assistant Jimmy Brumbaugh

A former Kentucky assistant has a new home in the SEC…or rather, is returning to an old home. Auburn Live is reporting that Jimmy Brumbaugh will join Bryan Harsin’s staff as the Tigers’ new defensive line coach. Brumbaugh held the same position at Kentucky from 2013-16. He was a defensive lineman for Auburn from 1995-99.
RECAP: Kentucky WBB suffers blowout loss to unranked Florida

Kentucky Women’s Basketball is on thin ice, and things are only starting to heat up. On Thursday night, the No. 23 Wildcats (8-6) fell 77-52 to the unranked Florida Gators (14-5). The contest is Kentucky’s third loss by 20 or more points in a row. The ‘Cats had as much trouble off the court as they had on it.
Oregon offers elite 2024 4-star quarterback Dylan Raiola

Oregon has offered four-star quarterback Dylan Raiola out of Chanlder (Ariz.) High. Raiola is the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is the second-highest ranked quarterback behind...
Updated college basketball championship odds released ahead of crucial weekend

This year’s college basketball season has been full of craziness. No undefeated teams remain — and it seems like it’s a wide open race for the national championship. As some huge matchups loom this weekend, VegasInsider has released its latest odds for which team will win March Madness this year. Gonzaga remains the favorite — as it has for pretty much the whole the year. But Duke and Purdue are tied for second-lowest odds despite losing key conference games this week.
KSR Show Thread, 1/21: Tune in now!

The gang’s all here (but in three different cities) for today’s Friday edition of Kentucky Sports Radio the radio show. We’re previewing Kentucky vs. Auburn for first place in the SEC and talking about all of the latest news around Big Blue Nation, including the latest on Shaedon Sharpe. We’ll get Ryan Lemonds thought on Memphis too.
Derek Mason set to leave, Auburn has new defensive coordinator

After just one season, Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason is leaving the Tigers’ program. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported the news, adding that linebackers coach and assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding will be promoted to fill Mason’s role. This season was Mason’s first with Auburn. The Tigers played...
Jimbo Fisher releases statement on DJ Durkin hiring as DC

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies have made a notable splash by hiring DJ Durkin as the team’s new defensive coordinator. On Friday, the Aggies’ front man released an official statement on the new hire. “We are excited to welcome D.J. [Durkin] as our new defensive coordinator,”...
Fast-rising CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson picks up Louisville, Houston offers

DeSoto (Texas) Waxahachie athlete Jaelyn Davis-Robinson has been watching his recruitment slowly build since November. And over the past few weeks, interest in the uncommitted 2022 athlete has only grown. Since November, he has added offers from Wyoming, Louisiana Tech, Boston College, Washington State and now Oregon. After an official...
Miami offers 3-star offensive tackle Anez Cooper

Miami has extended an offer to Pleasant Grove (Ala.) three-star offensive tackle Anez Cooper. Cooper is the No. 1621 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The Hurricanes have the No....
Indiana stormed the court again.

Bloomington’s t-shirt and popcorn box producers will be working overtime this weekend after Indiana Basketball fans stormed the court again. This time, Hoosier fans trampled each other and Assembly Hall’s floor after beating rival Purdue last night. Purdue, a team that already had two losses in the Big Ten and opened as a… *checks notes*… 2.5-point favorite in the game.
Ohio State offers 2023 4-star offensive lineman Kelton Smith

Ohio State has extended an offer to Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star offensive lineman Kelton Smith. Smith announced the news Friday morning on social media. He is the No. 206 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
WATCH: Penny Hardaway sounds off on Memphis media, lets expletives fly

Suffice to say, things haven’t quite gone as planned for Penny Hardaway in the Memphis Tigers in the 2021-22 season. Memphis (9-8, 3-4) once again fell victim to an upset on Thursday. This time, the Tigers fell 70-62 to the SMU Mustangs (14-4, 5-1). The outcome was an upset in the eyes of Las Vegas oddsmakers, who pinned Hardaway’s Memphis team as six-point favorites at home, but maybe not as much for America, which has come to expect the unexpected in Hardaway’s bumpy four-year tenure as his alma mater’s head coach.
