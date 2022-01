With Omicron daily infection rates in the tens of thousands, there have been calls for states to delay the start of the school year, which begins at the end of January. The vaccination program for children aged 5-11 began on Monday but appointments are already being delayed. And even with everything running on time, not all children will have received their first dose by the time term 1 starts in the most affected states. Read more: Why has my child's vaccination been cancelled? We're reliant...

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO