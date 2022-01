A week removed from the Georgia Bulldogs‘ historic national championship win, oddsmakers in Las Vegas are releasing odds for the 2023 national title. The odds for the 2023 title look similar to the preseason odds heading into the 2021-22 season this past October. Despite losing the big game versus Georgia, Alabama is once again the favorite to win it all with Nick Saban this year. Unlike last year, Georgia has the second-best odds to win after finally breaking the 41-year drought.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO