Each World In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Will Have It’s Own Visual Style

Okay, so Andrew Garfield (who played Spider-Man) and Tobey Maguire (who also played Spider-Man) snuck in to see Spider-Man: No Way Home on opening night without anyone noticing? Garfield lived to tell the tale to ET as he described popping in to see the record-shattering film. “I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask,” said Garfield, “In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO