Movies

Each World In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Will Have It’s Own Visual Style

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Collider, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said that each world in the film will have its own visual style. Part One of the...

411mania.com

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Why Into The Spider-Verse’s Miller And Lord Had ‘Fun’ Making The Ambitious Sequel

As far as Marvel superheroes go, there are few that are quite as popular as Spider-Man. And while fans are still reeling from the dizzying events of No Way Home, a sequel to the Oscar-winning Into The Spider-Verse is on its way. And producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller recently explained why they had so much fun making the sequel.
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield Wants More ‘Spider-Man’ Films With Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland: ‘That Dynamic Is So Juicy’

Uniting Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as three generations of Spider-Man has paid off in spades for Sony, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossing $702 million and counting at the domestic box office to become the studio’s biggest film in history and the fourth highest-grossing U.S. release of all time. Garfield recently said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he’s more than eager to “continue working” with co-stars Holland and Maguire. Surely there’s money to be made should Sony reunite the three on screen again, and Garfield is keeping the door open should the right idea make...
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

The Many Roles of Spider-Man’s Jacqueline Piñol

From her work on Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales to her recent appearance in American Horror Story, Jacqueline Piñol has had an exciting career in both acting and voice acting. She can be seen on countless television shows, along with many games we all know and love. With her...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

All the Spider-Man movies ranked, from No Way Home to Into the Spider-Verse

The reviews are in and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest Spidey escapade starring Tom Holland, has stuck the landing. It promised to be the biggest Spider-Man movie ever -- and delivered. But as a standalone movie, how does it actually compare to previous flicks? Taking into consideration it's necessary...
MOVIES
ifiberone.com

"It's amazing!" Visual effects wizards on bringing 'WandaVision' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to life

(SPOILERS FOR "SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME") Cutting-edge tech company MARZ crafted eye-popping visual effects for shows like the Emmy-winning WandaVision and Watchmen, and for big-screen projects including Marvel's Eternals and the recent blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. The company's name is an acronym for its stock in trade: Monsters, Aliens,...
MOVIES
Vulture

Spider-Man Snuck Into Spider-Man With Spider-Man

Okay, so Andrew Garfield (who played Spider-Man) and Tobey Maguire (who also played Spider-Man) snuck in to see Spider-Man: No Way Home on opening night without anyone noticing? Garfield lived to tell the tale to ET as he described popping in to see the record-shattering film. “I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask,” said Garfield, “In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”
MOVIES
Old Gold Black

Spider-Man portrayals vary across films

From his first comic book appearance in 1962, Spider-Man has been a household name. Recently, fans around the world have been talking incessantly about the most recent addition to the film saga: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. Released in the United States on Dec 17, 2021, “No Way Home”...
MOVIES
Washington Post

It’s time to redeem Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man

This story contains spoilers from “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”. The Andrew Garfield Spider-Man renaissance is a tangled web of emotions. He’s having quite the spider-comeback. On the heels of “Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” billion-dollar haul, and his scene-stealing moments in that film, many fans are now reassessing what Garfield’s initial stint as one of the world’s most popular comic book characters means to them.
MOVIES

