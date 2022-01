VALDOSTA, Ga., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivy Medical, an innovative leader in fully customized diagnostic lab testing solutions, has opened a new free, Covid-19 testing site at Kingdom Builders Church, located at 1708 W. Gordon St. in Valdosta, in response to the rise in cases driven by the Omicron variant. The site is open from 8:00am-3:00pm, Monday through Saturday, and will offer no-cost rapid antigen and PCR testing. These hours may change as demand requires. No appointment or health insurance is required - patients can simply drive up or walk in. The Ivy Medical site is providing free rapid antigen tests, which deliver results within two hours, in addition to PCR tests, which take 24-72 hours for results. Testing is open to everyone, with or without symptoms.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO