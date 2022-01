Looking for a person to be in a relationship with can be difficult. Maybe, you are the person that has a new date each week and wonders why you haven't yet found the one. Maybe, your relationships don't last very long, and maybe, you are ready for a change. But how do you do this? What aren't you doing now that could bring different results? Well, the issue could be that you aren't ready for commitment yet, or it could be that you haven't given the relationships that you are in enough time. So, how do you fix this?

