ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker charged with domestic violence

WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4Gke_0dn03cO000
Former Alabama Quarterback Arrested FILE - Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, left, and his wife country music singer Sara Evans arrive at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2011. Barker was arrested Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, on a felony domestic violence charge, Tennessee authorities said. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) (Chris Pizzello)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, was arrested Saturday on a felony domestic violence charge, Tennessee authorities said.

Barker, 49, was booked into a Nashville county jail early Saturday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a $10,000 bond with a 12-hour hold because it was a domestic violence case. He was released Saturday night after posting bond.

WABM-TV in Birmingham reported that an arrest affidavit said Barker and the victim are married but separated and currently living separately. The Tennessean reported that the arrest affidavit on file with Metro Nashville General Sessions Court said two people in the vehicle were leaving a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle “at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed.”

Barker did not answer a call from the AP and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

Barker is a Tuscaloosa, Alabama, sports radio talk show host. He led Alabama to the national championship in 1992. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top upperclassman at the position and was fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1994.

Barker led Alabama to a 35-2-1 record as starting quarterback.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Barker is a sports radio talk show host in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, not Birmingham, Alabama.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

116 pounds of meth found during Alabama traffic stop, deputies say

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are investigating after Alabama sheriff’s deputies discovered 116 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in an SUV aboard a car hauler. According to WPMI and WKRG, the incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 10 eastbound in Baldwin County, where deputies spotted a car hauler with an Illinois license plate.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WDBO

Texas synagogue hostage-taker killed by multiple gun shots

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — The gunman who held four people captive at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended with the hostages escaping and an FBI tactical team rushing in was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, according to a medical examiner, who ruled the death a homicide.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WDBO

Watch: man fights off a bear at his Florida home

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Video from a home surveillance system shows a man fighting off a bear in his own house. The video, posted to Instagram, shows Walter Hickox on his porch as a bear lunges toward him, and he fights back, finally moving a bench in front of the door and running away screaming, “I just got attacked by a bear!”
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Open hearing sought on trial evidence in Floyd's killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Prosecutors in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers on civil rights charges in George Floyd's killing asked the judge to open at least parts of a hearing Friday on the admissibility of some evidence. A jury was seated in a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
18K+
Followers
46K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy