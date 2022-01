18-5 Arizona led by as many as 17 points at one point in the second half and held a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before being outscored 18-5 by the Ducks in the final frame. The Wildcats shot just 2 of 10 from the field while Oregon hit over 50% (8 of 15) of their shots.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO