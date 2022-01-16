ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowers placed on walk of fame star of talk radio host Michael Jackson

By City News Service
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of pioneering radio host Michael Jackson Monday, two days after his death from Parkinson's disease at age 87. Jackson's show aired on KABC-AM (790) from 1966-98 and was syndicated for nearly a decade on...

