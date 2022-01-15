ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations this week in Murfreesboro, Rutherford County

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Murfreesboro/Rutherford County community will host several observations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week.

MLK March

The community is invited to the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March, beginning at noon Monday at Central Magnet School, located at 701 E. Main St. in Murfreesboro.

Those planning to march should begin gathering at the school around 11:30 a.m.

Marchers will walk downtown to Patterson Park Community Center, located at 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., where the city previously hosted a ceremony honoring the renaming of the street in honor of the slain Civil Rights leader.

Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd:Murfreesboro celebrates leader of Civil Rights Movement

At Patterson, there will be a "Sort-A-Thon” community service project to support the Murfreesboro City Schools backpack program, beginning at 1 p.m. For more information, visit the city of Murfreesboro’s website at murfreesborotn.gov.

Candlelight vigil

Adonijah Bakari, an associate professor in history and Africana Studies director, is the keynote speaker Monday at Middle Tennessee State University's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony and traditional candlelight vigil at 6 p.m..

Weather permitting, the event will be held in the MTSU Student Union Ballroom, 1768 MTSU Blvd. The event is free and open to the public.

“It’s a very significant celebration — not only a candlelight ceremony, but a celebration to continue to honor Dr. King’s legacy," said Daniel Green, director of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs at MTSU. "His mission was so noble and tangible and meaningful that it made it easier for others to rally around him. Today, we will stand up and rally as we celebrate his holiday."

Face masks and social distancing is encouraged.

The ceremony will include a tribute to King and his wife, the late Coretta Scott King, recorded gospel choir performances and an appreciation of MLK’s legacy through historically black colleges and universities.

The candlelight vigil features a musical performance and a children's tribute. For more information, contact Green at 615-898-5812 or Daniel.Green@mtsu.edu.

Career Expo

In an effort to connect local residents to employers with open positions, the City of Murfreesboro is partnering with Rutherford Works and American Job Center to host the MLK Day of Service Career Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Patterson Park Community Center, located at 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

Representatives from approximately 30 companies will be available to answer questions and accept applications.

The career expo is free and open to anyone seeking employment for full-time or part-time jobs. Business casual or professional dress is highly recommended, and applicants are advised to bring several resumés, along with a valid I.D.

For more information about the career expo, contact Derek Blake at 615-893-7439 or dblake@murfreesborotn.gov, or visit MurfreesboroParks.com.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok.

