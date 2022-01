Well, it wasn’t the best looking game I’ve ever watched, but Indiana got its first road victory of the season tonight in Nebraska, beating the Huskers 78-71. This game will hopefully be a minor footnote on the tournament resume by the end of the season, but there were plenty of things working against Indiana in this one so it feels like a big win at this point. Plus, it was Mike Woodson’s first win on the road as a college coach.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO