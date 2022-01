While their struggles on the road continue, the Dallas Stars will try to maintain their dominance on home ice when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Dallas is a sterling 14-3-1 in home games this season, yet only 4-12-1 on the road. The Stars have lost seven straight away games, including an unsuccessful Florida trip -- a 7-1 drubbing vs. the Florida Panthers last Friday and a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO