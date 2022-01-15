ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celine Dion Cancels Remaining Shows of North American Leg of World Tour Due to Slow Recovery From Spasms

Cover picture for the articleCeline Dion's been forced to cancel the remaining shows in the North American leg of her "Courage" world tour due to a slow recovery from "severe and persistent muscle spasms." The 53-year-old singer announced the devastating news Saturday on her website, saying shows previously rescheduled for March 9 to...

