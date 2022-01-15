Celine Dion Cancels Remaining Shows of North American Leg of World Tour Due to Slow Recovery From Spasms

Fashion icon André Leon Talley, the former editor-at-large of Vogue and a judge on The CW’s America’s Next Top Model, has died at the age of 73. Per TMZ, Talley passed away Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, N.Y. A cause of death was not disclosed. Talley served as Vogue‘s fashion news director from 1983 to 1987, then as the magazine’s creative director from 1988 to 1995. After a three-year absence, he returned to Vogue in 1998 as editor at large — a position he held until his departure in 2013. He also penned three books, including two memoirs — 2003’s ALT: A Memoir Hardcover and 2020’s The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir – and was the subject of the 2017 documentary The Gospel According to André. Talley joined Top Model as a judge during Season 14, on which he appeared alongside host Tyra Banks, creative director Jay Manuel, runway coach J. Alexander and fellow panelist Nigel Barker. He remained with the competition series through four cycles, departing after the completion of its 17th season. Additional TV credits included a cameo on the Fox soap Empire. He also appeared in the first Sex and the City movie, which was released in 2008.

