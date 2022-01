The most polarizing player in the Las Vegas Raiders organization has been their starting quarterback, Derek Carr. He has his diehard supporters and his diehard haters. Then there are those who can have civil discussions about him. The 2021 season was one of the most draining seasons for him and would’ve been for any quarterback, but it landed on Carr and he responded by getting the Raiders to the playoffs. It wasn’t the prettiest season, but with everything that went on, it was a commendable one without a doubt.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO