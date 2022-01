SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) —A 29-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 2019 death of a 7-month-old baby. The child’s mother and prosecutors asked for the life term before 31-year-old Marc Carrier was sentenced Friday. It was the maximum sentence allowed after Carrier pleaded guilty in August to abuse or neglect of a child which resulted in death and second-degree felony murder. The defense asked for a 10-year sentence.

