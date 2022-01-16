NHL Expanded Conference Glance

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at Washington, 2 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd. Monday's Games. Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m....

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule

The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29. The three-week window in February was previously designated as a pause in […] The post NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CBS Minnesota

Wild Activate Joel Eriksson Ek From COVID Protocol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild announced Wednesday that forward Joel Eriksson Ek has been activated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, clearing the way for his return to the ice for the first time in a month. Eriksson Ek was injured in the team’s Dec. 20 game against the Dallas Stars. He was placed on injured reserve, and after coming off that list, he was placed on the COVID-19 list. Due to a leaguewide pause spurred by the virus’ spread, Eriksson Ek missed just five games in his month away. Before his injury, Eriksson Ek had 11 goals and nine assists in 30 games this season. The Wild’s next game is against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The team is 22-10-3 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.
KRON4 News

NHL makes changes to Sharks remaining 2021-22 schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As COVID-19 continues to severely impact professional sports, the National Hockey League (NHL) recently announced it will play 95 games throughout the month of February to allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule. The three-week window in February was previously designated by the NHL as a pause in […]
