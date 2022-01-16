ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL executive ripped on Jerome Boger over officiating blunder

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jerome Boger’s crew made a huge mistake while officiating Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders. Apparently the error came as no surprise to some around the NFL. NFL reporter Albert Breer said on Saturday...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 373

Jeff Gravelle
5d ago

Dont single this guy and his crew out. The whole NFL officiating is a disgrace. Games are being affected by poor officiating ever week. NFL doesn't care or they would solve this problem.

Reply(30)
117
scott
5d ago

The whistle that You hear (unless there was one You don't hear) was blown about one second , at most, before the catch.. There wasn't a defender close enough to deflect the ball anyway... Watch the replay, whistle was blown , just before the catch....No way the Raiders could have stopped it.

Reply(28)
45
Matthew Stern
5d ago

first the tuck rule, now this, the play should've never counted, what if the Raiders were to score the touchdown, it wouldn't have counted. My opinion.

Reply(26)
25
