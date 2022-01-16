ETSU’s offense explodes with Bucs scoring highest total against D1 team

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WJHL) – All five ETSU starters scored in double figures as the Buccaneers held off Samford for a 88-85 win Saturday afternoon at the Pete Hanna Center.

The Johnson City squad was led by guard Jordan King, who scored 19 points on 50% shooting from behind the arc. Guard Ledarrius Brewer was also hitting his shots in the Yellowhammer State, making five three-pointers while finishing with 17 points.

The other Brewer Brother, Ty, was also a menace on the blocks with the forward tallying 15 points and nine rebounds. Guard David Sloan chalked up his second double-double in three games with the senior racking up 12 points and 10 assists. Forward Jaden Seymour chipped in 10 points.

Samford also had all five starters score in double figures with both guard Jaden Campbell and forward Logan Dye recording 20 points. The Buccaneers shot 52.5% from the field and 48.1% from behind the arc. The win gave the Buccaneers a 16-1 all-time series lead.

ETSU heads home for three straight beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19 against Mercer.

