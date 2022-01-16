ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

ETSU’s offense explodes with Bucs scoring highest total against D1 team

By Jesse Krull
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZtXd_0dmzzYks00

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WJHL) – All five ETSU starters scored in double figures as the Buccaneers held off Samford for a 88-85 win Saturday afternoon at the Pete Hanna Center.

The Johnson City squad was led by guard Jordan King, who scored 19 points on 50% shooting from behind the arc. Guard Ledarrius Brewer was also hitting his shots in the Yellowhammer State, making five three-pointers while finishing with 17 points.

The other Brewer Brother, Ty, was also a menace on the blocks with the forward tallying 15 points and nine rebounds. Guard David Sloan chalked up his second double-double in three games with the senior racking up 12 points and 10 assists. Forward Jaden Seymour chipped in 10 points.

Samford also had all five starters score in double figures with both guard Jaden Campbell and forward Logan Dye recording 20 points. The Buccaneers shot 52.5% from the field and 48.1% from behind the arc. The win gave the Buccaneers a 16-1 all-time series lead.

ETSU heads home for three straight beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19 against Mercer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Sloan scores 23 to lead E. Tennessee St. over Mercer 72-64

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 19, 2022) – The ETSU men’s basketball team got hot at just the right time. Down by three with less than five minutes to play, the Buccaneers made their last six shots, which included a closing 15-4 surge, to rally past Mercer, 72-64, on Wednesday night inside Freedom Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Vonnie Patterson quits the Buccaneer basketball team

Johnson City, TN — Vonnie Patterson is no longer on the team… Head coach Des Oliver said Patterson told him this morning that because his role had dimensioned, it was time to walk away.Patterson, who has other responsibilities at home has now been set up with a couple of job interviews by the coach at […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bucs will need to slow down the Mercer Bears Jalen Johnson

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers will be back home tomorrow night when they host the Mercer Bears inside Freedom Hall and there will be at least one Bear that’s not likely to get a friendly reception. Former Tennessee Volunteer Jalen Johnson is the second leading scorer for Mercer.. At one time Johnson was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Former Buccaneer Offensive Lineman Tre’Mond Shorts commits to LSU

Johnson City, TN — Former 6-foot-4 and 326-pound offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts who entered his name into the transfer portal announced on Twitter this afternoon that he’s headed to LSU next season. Shorts, who entered his name into the portal on December 13 made visits to LSU, Mississippi State, Central Florida, and North Carolina.Despite having […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homewood, AL
Basketball
Johnson City, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Homewood, AL
College Sports
Homewood, AL
Sports
Johnson City, TN
College Sports
City
Homewood, AL
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Local
Alabama Basketball
WJHL

Former D-B Indian Zane Whitson leaving MTSU for Carson-Newman

Kingsport, TN — Former Dobyns-Bennett Indians quarterback Zane Whitson who signed with Middle Tennessee State University announced on Twitter this evening that he’s coming closer to home… Whitson, who entered the portal on January 11th is now committed to play in Jefferson City for the Carson-Newman Eagles During his career the 6-foot-3, 185-pound, Whitson passed […]
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Packers offering virtual commemorative tickets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Green Bay Packers prepare to host the playoffs at Lambeau Field, both the team and the NFL are offering free virtual commemorative tickets to eligible fans. According to a release, the tickets will be designed specifically for each playoff matchup hosted at Lambeau and will be in the […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan King
WJHL

NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJHL

New ETSU program offers guaranteed admission at Quillen College of Medicine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Beginning fall of 2022, East Tennessee State University will begin searching for medical students interested in obtaining a guaranteed ticket to the school’s Quillen College of Medicine. According to a release from the university, ETSU’s new program will accept eight freshmen for the fall. Of those students, five will book […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

NE Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate reaches record high

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 community spread rate reached a new high last week, according to data released by the state on Wednesday. The seven-county region added 6,882 new cases between Sunday and Saturday, a record-high. That is up 47% from the week prior and up 172% over two weeks. The data show […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Etsu#Guard Ledarrius Brewer#The Yellowhammer State#Brewer Brother#Dsloan 4#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

The Great Outdoors Update

(WJHL) Matthew Cameron from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency talks about some up and coming projects including the Bill Dance signature series lakes initiative and the open comment period for hunting regulation changes.For more information visit www.tn.gov/twra.
SPORTS
WJHL

Two-state region surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 deaths after latest TDH report

Most recent 1,000 deaths have come in 136 days JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11’s two-state viewing area surpassed a grim milestone with Wednesday’s weekly Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) COVID-19 data report — 3,000 total COVID deaths. The most recent 1,000 deaths have come in 136 days, since Sept. 5, 2021. It […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

‘A unified voice:’ Superintendents unite to advocate for students, set legislative priorities

(WJHL) — What started as a method of problem-solving during the pandemic has turned into setting priorities for legislation that will affect Northeast Tennessee education. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago, local superintendents from every Northeast Tennessee city and county school system in the Tri-Cities viewing area have been […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Historic Greeneville hotel introduces new general manager

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The historical General Morgan Inn plans to undergo a major staffing change following the announcement of new General Manager David Arts. The release states that Arts will replace Bronson Winters, who plans to transition to a new role inside the Niswonger Group company. Arts has spent much of his life in […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy