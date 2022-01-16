ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Tyson helps Seattle U breeze past Dixie State 79-68

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dmzyt3o00

Cameron Tyson hit 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range on his way to 25 points and Seattle University knocked off Dixie State 79-68 in Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Emeka Udenyi added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Redhawks (12-4, 3-0). Darrion Trammell filled up the state sheet with 13 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals. Riley Grigsby had 11 points and Brandton Chatfield scored 10 as the Seattle starters accounted for all but six points.

Hunter Schofield scored 25 points and had eight rebounds to pace the Trailblazers (8-10, 1-4). Cameron Gooden added 10 points, five assists and four boards.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
College Basketball
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington College Basketball
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Cher, Rob Thomas, Adam Lambert and more pay tribute to Meat Loaf

The music world is mourning the death of "Bat Out of Hell" singer Meat Loaf. His death was announced in a statement posted on his official Facebook page early Friday morning. A cause of death is unknown at this time. The singer and actor, born Marvin Lee Aday, sold more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle University#Dixie State#Ap
The Associated Press

London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face mask, according to the airline. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening without incident. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said American Airlines staff dealt “administratively” with the passenger.
MIAMI, FL
ABC News

ABC News

518K+
Followers
129K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy