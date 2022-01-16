ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Steve Bannon claims Trump rally will prompt Arizona to decertify Biden's 2020 election victory. The vote cannot be decertified in any way.

By Morgan Keith
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the FBI Washington Field Office, Monday, Nov., 15, 2021, in Washington.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

  • Steve Bannon said that speakers at Donald Trump's rally will decertify Joe Biden's electors in Arizona.
  • Law professors told Poynter there is no legal mechanism for decertifying the 2020 election results.
  • Some Republicans want Arizona's election results decertified despite audits affirming Biden's win.

On Saturday, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon released a new episode of his "War Room" podcast in which he claimed that the former president's rally on Saturday would serve as a precursor to the decertification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election win.

"It's the kickoff of 2022. A huge speech in front of a massive crowd by Donald J. Trump and, of course, they're all melting down about who's on stage with him. They're all people that are going to get to the decertification of the 2020 Biden electors," Bannon said.

Several individuals are slated to speak at the "Save America" rally in Florence, Arizona, including Mike Lindell , Paul Gosar , Andy Biggs , and several candidates running for public office in the state who have received Trump's endorsement.

The event was scheduled after Trump canceled his January 6 speech at Mar-a-Lago, which his advisers said would result in bad press coverage and urged him against doing.

"I want to make sure Jamie Raskin, Bennie Thompson, all you guys write this down. Take your No. 2 pencils out. We're going to decertify, I didn't say we were going to certify Trump electors, but we're going to decertify Biden electors in Arizona, in Wisconsin, in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and in the great state of Georgia," Bannon said on his podcast.

Law professors from Arizona State University told Poynter there is no legal mechanism to undo the appointment of electors or change a certification once a president has been sworn into office. Multiple GOP-led audits in the state also confirmed Biden's presidential win over Trump.

Still, a handful of GOP officials in the Arizona legislature are calling on Gov. Doug Ducey and state senate President Karen Fann, both of whom are Republicans, to decertify the state's election results, the Arizona Capitol Times reported .

"I've said several times: Arizona is a good government state," Ducey said in a November 2020 interview, the Arizona Republic reported . "I trust our election system. There's integrity in our election system. Joe Biden did win Arizona."

Since Ducey certified the election results, Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the Republican governor and pledged to oppose his candidacy in the GOP primary race if he runs against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in 2022.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1113

Pam Boyer
5d ago

Move on! The election was found fair. I live in Arizona. The partisan GOP audit found Biden won by 10k votes, the closest but still a win for Biden. Quit wasting time and resources. Nothing like beating a dead horse

Reply(204)
374
Brett Rowsam
5d ago

for all you trumpers out there..keep sending your money to trumps personal account, drink the fox kool-aid everyday, and breathe deeply when you visit your friends with covid!

Reply(56)
257
Orange Turd Cult
5d ago

why do these types ramble on about such nonsense whithout being picked up by nice men in white coats and put in padded rooms? Does anyone out there really believe that thousands of local granny poll workers conspired and acted to alter or replace millions of ballots in multiple states, and have all kept it secret?

Reply(20)
141
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
