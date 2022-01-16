ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

University of Michigan president removed over alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with school employee

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bLnu_0dmzySQJ00
© © Getty Images

University of Michigan's Board of Regents will remove President Mark Schlissel from his position following allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with an employee at the school.

After Schlissel's removal, school officials will appoint a former University of Michigan president, Mary Sue Coleman, as Interim President, according to a Saturday announcement from the board. The board said it will affirm the decision at its Feb. 17 session, but that the removal is "effective immediately."

The board said it opened an investigation into Schlissel on Dec. 8 after it received an anonymous complaint that the president was involved in a relationship with a university employee.

The investigation found that over a period of years, Schlisslel used his school email account to communicate with the employee in a "manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University," according to the board.

"Each one of us, as members of the Board of Regents, aspire to create an environment where everyone in our community is able to thrive and achieve their best work, and where all feel safe and respected," the board said. "We understand the decisions announced today are unexpected and this kind of abrupt change can be especially difficult. We take our constitutional role as a governing board seriously and we all agree that this decision is in the best interest of the University we care about so deeply."

Citing "the interest of full public disclosure," the board released dozens of emails and messages allegedly exchanged by Schlissel and the employee, including one in which the president told the employee to "give me a private briefing."

The university had a policy in place that prohibited a supervisor from having an "intimate relationship" with someone they have authority over.

Schlissel was hired as president in 2014 and had his contract renewed in 2018 for five more years, according to the Detroit Free Press. He had announced in 2021 he would step down in 2023.

Coleman, who previously stepped down from the position in 2014, released a statement saying she was "honored" to be the interim president.

"While saddened by the circumstances, I am honored to be asked to again serve the University of Michigan," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Read former UM President Mark Schlissel's 'inappropriate' emails with an employee

Former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel told a subordinate employee he was “lonely,” sent a New Yorker story about sexual fantasies and attempted to lure her with knish, according to dozens of emails the university's Board of Regents released Saturday. The exchanges between Schlissel and the unnamed...
COLLEGES
@JohnLocke

Public University to Pay Professors Who Go ‘Woke’

Matthew Foldi of the Washington Free Beacon reports on a disturbing development at one public university in a neighboring state. A public Tennessee university is offering professors financial incentives for “infusing” social justice into their classes. The University of Memphis told faculty they could collect a $3,000 stipend...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES
The Independent

‘Space-helmet’ wearing professor suspended after calling students ‘vectors of disease’

A professor at a university in Michigan is on paid suspension after he referred to his students as “vectors of disease” and wore an astronaut helmet, in a strange video posted to YouTube requesting his students not come to class.The professor, Barry Mehler, teaches at Ferris State University in Big Rapids. The school of just under 15,000 students is one of a number of holdout campuses that have refused to institute vaccination mandates for students returning to campus for spring 2022 amid the surge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 around the country.In a video posted to his YouTube...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Suspended professor threatens to sue if he's not reinstated

A Michigan professor who was suspended after making a profanity-filled video for his students is threatening to file a lawsuit if Ferris State University doesn't quickly lift the sanction.An attorney for Barry Mehler warned the school in a letter Tuesday, saying the history teacher is protected by the First Amendment and a contract between Ferris State and its faculty.“The university should be celebrating and defending Dr. Mehler, not summarily disciplining him,” attorney Matthew Hoffer wrote.“Dr. Mehler has been inundated with letters of support from current students, former students, and university faculty as well as students, educators, and...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Sue Coleman
94.1 Duke FM

Student discovered deseased on MSU campus

EAST LANSING, MI — Michigan State University officials say a student has died in a residence hall. The student was found Tuesday night in a room in Shaw Hall. The Ingham County medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The student’s name, age, and gender have not been...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#University Of Michigan#Interim#The Board Of Regents#The Detroit Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
24/7 Wall St.

50 Hardest Law Schools to Get Into

Lawyers are sometimes portrayed as among the most despised professionals in our society. However, the law has an impact on virtually every part of daily life, and having a legal background opens up an almost limitless choice of opportunities. It’s no wonder, then, that so many people want to get a law degree. In fact, […]
EDUCATION
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How will U. of Michigan assault settlement work?

A $490 million deal to settle claims of sexual assault against a University of Michigan doctor will be handled in a similar way to the $500 million agreement worked out in 2018 by Michigan State University and the victims of Larry Nassar The school won't have a role in how the money is divided. Rather a retired judge, maybe two, will be presented with individual claims and determine a figure, attorneys said.Simple math pegs an average payment of more than $400,000 for each of the 1,050 people — most of them men — though some could be higher or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

453K+
Followers
54K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy