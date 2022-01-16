Woman shot at Bohn Tower in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was shot at Bohn Tower downtown Saturday...www.cleveland19.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was shot at Bohn Tower downtown Saturday...www.cleveland19.com
What is happening 😳 I'm to the point that Cleveland must have a curse upon this city ? Good gracious 😳 This city can NOT go with out someone getting killed,car jacked robbed ,etc for 2 hours.We all know that Cleveland is the mistake by the lake.However personal this city is cursed with EVIL 😈. It's time to move and head south. I can't let my grandchildren grow up here.It's time to move back to N.C..That's where I was born and that's where my family belongs. This is ridiculous. I'm sure I'm not the only individual that thinks this way.Ammunition is sky rocketing just as the crime is
as if the same things or worse aren't happening in n.c...please don't blame Cleveland it's those individuals choice, but I feel you though.
more women being killed. More people dying in the streets. More children committing crime. The weather changing. More suicides. not to leave out this killer Covid. Somebody start handing out some Bibles
Comments / 27