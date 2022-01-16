ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethune-Cookman holds off Mississippi Valley State, 62-60

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Kevin Davis scored 19 points and Joe French added 18 as Bethune-Cookman earned its...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Detroit News

Wednesday's state hoops: W. Michigan holds off E. Michigan for 62-57 road win

After an 11-day hiatus, Western Michigan returned to action to pull out a 62-57 victory over Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti on Wednesday. Lauren Ross finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Broncos (9-4, 3-1 MAC), who had four players score in double figures with Megan Wagner adding 12 points and four rebounds playing all 40 minutes.
YPSILANTI, MI
wfxrtv.com

Late free throws help Virginia Tech hold off NC State 62-59

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59. NC State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining. Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3-pointer to push the Hokies’ lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left. Derion Seabron hit three straight buckets as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go. Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for NC State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
crescentcitysports.com

Islanders use late run to hold off Cowboys, 60-56

CORPUS CHRISTI – McNeese’s Christian Shumate scored a game-high 19 points while Zach Scott added 13 but Texas A&M-Corpus Christi outscored the Cowboys 11-5 over the final 4:36 to escape with a 60-56 Southland Conference men’s basketball win between two 1-0 teams. The loss was the 12th...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Arians leads South Dakota State past St. Thomas (MN) 92-77

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Arians had a career-high 20 points as South Dakota State stretched its win streak to seven games, getting past St. Thomas (Minn.) 92-77 on Thursday night. Baylor Scheierman had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for South Dakota State (16-4, 7-0 Summit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Forrest, Martin carry FAU past Western Kentucky 78-69

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had 14 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls topped Western Kentucky 78-69 on Thursday night. Alijah Martin added 13 points for the Owls. Bryan Greenlee chipped in 12, Vladislav Goldin scored 12 and Everett Winchester had 11. Martin also had six rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Akenten lifts SE Missouri over Tennessee St. 85-63

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Nana Akenten came off the bench to tally 17 points to lead Southeast Missouri to an 85-63 win over Tennessee State on Thursday night. Phillip Russell had 15 points and seven assists for Southeast Missouri (7-11, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Eric Reed Jr. added 14 points. Nygal Russell had seven rebounds.
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 8 Michigan rolls past Wisconsin 83-44, moves to 16-2

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Michigan rolled to an 83-44 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night. Leigha Brown scored 11 points and Cameron Williams added 10 for Michigan (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten), which won its fourth game in a row and is off to the best start in school history. The Wolverines previously beat the Badgers 93-81 on Dec. 9.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Florida beats No. 23 Kentucky women for fourth straight win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kiki Smith scored 25 points, Alberte Rimdal continued her hot 3-point shooting in adding 15 and Florida won its fourth straight game with a 77-52 victory over short-handed No. 23 Kentucky on Thursday night. Smith was 10-of-18 shooting with six assists. Freshman Rimdal, who made...
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Scott leads Loyola Marymount over Pepperdine 85-80 in OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott had a season-high 31 points plus 10 rebounds as Loyola Marymount narrowly beat Pepperdine 85-80 in overtime on Thursday night. Joe Quintana had 22 points for Loyola Marymount (9-7, 2-2 West Coast Conference). Cam Shelton added 10 points. Kwane Marble had 10 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Asamoah, Anderson lead Delaware past William & Mary 84-74

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ebby Asamoah had 19 points to lead five Delaware players in double figures as the Fightin' Blue Hens beat William & Mary 84-74 on Thursday night. Kevin Anderson added 18 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens. Andrew Carr chipped in 14, Ryan Allen scored 12 and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 12. Anderson also had six assists, while Carr posted five assists.
BASKETBALL

