Light wind weather pattern expected for several more days

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet start to the weekend with heavy downpours overnight and early Friday morning. More than two inches of rain have fallen so far across parts of South Florida and there is some lingering ponding and flooding in spots. Although we are enjoying a break from the rain now, another round of storms will move in later. Keep your umbrella close and stay weather alert. The atmosphere remains moist and unstable ahead of a cold front moving across north Florida. The Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk of severe weather on Friday....

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO