Environment

Light wind weather pattern expected for several more days

By Ben Gutierrez
hawaiinewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of cold fronts passing to the north of the state will keep light and variable winds in the forecast for at least the first half of the coming week, with somewhat warm and humid conditions. Afternoon...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

CBS Baltimore

Weather Whiplash: Winter Weather Still Threatens Road Conditions

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland woke up to snow Thursday morning. The forecast was enough of a concern that some school districts had to cancel classes. “My kids are home right now,” Anthonia Ogbuka of Baltimore County told WJZ reporter Ava-joye Burnett. “I received a call around 7:14 this morning that the schools are closed.” A few hours into the day, the weather started to shift. Snowfall in localities like Carroll and Baltimore counties ended before noon and the sun appeared, but temperatures also started to fall. “Here we go again, welcome to Maryland,” Bryan Griffith of Carroll County said, referring...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
cbslocal.com

MN WEATHER: Several Rounds Of Light Snow Expected Over Next Several Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several light snow systems are expected over the next several days. The WCCO Weather Watcher will be green Friday due to the light snow. Light snow will develop from northwest to southeast through the day and spreading southeast through the early evening, most likely reaching the Twin Cities by 6 p.m. or so. That will be 1 of 3 systems.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: Very cold this morning with light winds

As of 6:35 AM it was very cold and mainly clear. Most areas were in the middle teens. There was a light and variable wind. A slow warm-up will begin today. It will be a chilly day with highs in the middle to upper 40s. There will be a light SE wind under a sunny sky.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Place
Oahu
Environment
Surfing
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Scattered Afternoon Thunderstorms, Keep An Umbrella Handy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet start to the weekend with heavy downpours overnight and early Friday morning. More than two inches of rain have fallen so far across parts of South Florida and there is some lingering ponding and flooding in spots. Although we are enjoying a break from the rain now, another round of storms will move in later. Keep your umbrella close and stay weather alert. The atmosphere remains moist and unstable ahead of a cold front moving across north Florida. The Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk of severe weather on Friday....
MIAMI, FL
KSNT

Another cold day expected with wind chills still holding us back

After a very cold start this morning temperatures will eventually warm up into the lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies will be present but a light breeze in the area will continue to hold back out temperatures throughout the day; so don’t expect it to feel much warmer than the lower 20s. Cloud cover will then start to build back in later this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Another warning-level swell for north, west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued for most north and west shores of the smaller islands as a rapidly rising west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday. The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for the north and west...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temps Will Feel Below Zero Friday Morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here comes the cold. As Arctic air continues to drain into the region and our skies begin to clear overnight, we have the set up for frigid temperatures. (Photo: KDKA) Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight with wind chills falling below zero. When it gets this cold and cold feeling, long exposure to cold temperatures is not recommended, as frostbite and hypothermia become concerns. (Photo: KDKA) With the wind chill, or “feels like temperature”, it will feel about 5 degrees below zero at Friday morning’s bus stop. High temperatures for the day will likely only top off in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day In Effect For This Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid would be the best word to sum up our Friday. Your First Alert Weather Team issued an Alert Day for the dangerous cold we’ll be dealing with all day. Arctic air settled in early Friday morning as wind chills hovered in the single digits during rush hour. Temperatures were in the mid to upper teens, but it felt like 1-8° throughout much of Maryland. BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport bottomed out with a bone-chilling wind chill of 4°. That’s why bundling up is especially important Friday because it will be miserably cold outside. We’ll top out in the upper 20s, but the brisk north...
BALTIMORE, MD

