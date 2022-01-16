ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

GM Candidate Has Been Robinson's Most Trusted Aide

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewnmK_0dmzwoXJ00

General manager Jon Robinson has the final say on all Tennessee Titans personnel decisions. That is clear.

Over his six seasons on the job, though, there is no doubt that he has listened to members of his staff before he has made many moves. Reportedly, no one has had his ear more in recent years than director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

“Monti is the guy Jon Robinson listens to the most over the last year and a half,” an unnamed league source told the New York Post.

Ossenfort, 43, has remained behind the scenes since the Titans hired him in May 2020, but he could step into the spotlight soon. He will interview with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as that team searches for a new general manager. He also was one of two Tennessee front office staff members who met with New York Giants officials on Friday for the same purpose.

Robinson and Ossenfort worked together for close to a decade in the New England Patriots’ personnel department. In fact, when Robinson left to become Tampa Bay’s director of player personnel in 2014, Ossenfort replaced him as that team’s scouting director.

So, it makes sense that they have a common perspective on players. Ossenfort almost certainly had a lot to do with this season’s free agent additions and in-season roster moves, which helped make the Titans (12-5) the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

“Monti is a good information-gatherer who has a lot of respect when he walks into a college because they know he is trustworthy,” the source told The Post. “He is a very good manager of people and talent evaluator. He will sit and listen, but he will have the [guts] to make the decision himself and not do it in a disrespectful way to the people who gave him the information.”

The Vikings and Giants also fired their head coaches following the season. Thus, if one chooses Ossenfort as its GM, his first major decision will be to hire a coach.

“He’s going to have a good relationship with a head coach regardless of whether he knows him or not and regardless of what type of personality they are,” the source said. “A GM who blames things on a head coach when players are underperforming — or when one is talking about the other — always fails.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear

The San Francisco 49ers are a popular upset pick over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Dallas, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, is set to host No. 6 seed San Francisco at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

FOX shared a fun graphic of Tom Brady’s appearance changing over the years during the first quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Eagles playoff game. Brady has always been a decent looking guy, but like his quarterback play, his appearance seems to be getting better as he ages. The...
NFL
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger Today

Most of the sports world has been doubting Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers all season. Those doubts continue on Sunday. The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, are set to take on the No. 2 seed Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones absolutely roasted for building stadium that blinds his own players

The Dallas Cowboys’ supposed homecourt advantage worked in the San Francisco 49ers’ favor instead, thanks to the design of the AT&T Stadium. There is no doubt the Cowboys’ home arena is one of the better stadiums in the NFL. But it has a major design flaw: The windows cause a painful glare for players when the sun hits them during late afternoon games. That was the case Sunday when Dak Prescott and co. were playing the 49ers in the Wild Card round of all days.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The NFL Is Lying to You about the Whistle in Bengals-Raiders

Second-year phenom quarterback Joe Burrow was rolling toward the sideline in Saturday’s AFC wildcard playoff game, delivering a strike in the endzone to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. It was a marvelous, seismic play. There was one problem, though. While the ball was in the air, a referee blew...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Telling Admission

It’s been a rough night for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense haven’t been able to get much going against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s Chiefs 42, Steelers 21 with about six minutes to play in the fourth quarter of the Wild Card playoff game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#American Football#The New York Post#The Minnesota Vikings#New York Giants#Tampa Bay#Afc#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick delivers honest evaluation on Patriots QB Mac Jones’ rookie season

The New England Patriots’ 2021 season came to a crashing end with their 47-17 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made the first of what may end up being a multitude of playoff starts for the Patriots in this contest. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star did not have his best game, as he threw a pair of interceptions and failed to get much going over the first half.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Uses 2 Words To Describe Ben Roethlisberger

There are a lot of parallels between the careers of quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson. With Roethlisberger retiring, Wilson has reflected on Big Ben’s Hall of Fame career. Taking to Twitter last night, Wilson congratulated Roethlisberger on an incredible career. He called him a “legend” and “generational” –...
NFL
NESN

Tradition Is Born As Dak Prescott Named ‘NVP’ In Cowboys’ Loss To 49ers

The season ended for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but something even greater began: a new tradition. The team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers was broadcast on both CBS and Nickelodeon, and the latter screening came with an opportunity for fans at home to vote for the game’s most valuable player, coined the “NVP.” Fans might remember the irony of the first NVP award last season, when Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was crowned the winner of the trophy despite a 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Surprising Admission

Who is the favorite to come out of the NFC in the playoffs this year?. To many, it’s the Green Bay Packers, the No. 1 overall seed in the conference. Green Bay, led by likely MVP Aaron Rodgers, is a popular pick to reach the Super Bowl this year.
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
835
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy