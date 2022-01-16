Connecticut Air and Space Center hosts book, model sale to benefit hangar restoration
Connecticut Air and Space Center in Stratford held its first book and model sale Saturday.
It featured more than 700 books and magazines on military and aviation history along with vintage model kits.
All proceeds will benefit the restoration of the museum's Curtiss Hangar. Once completed, the rest of the center's aircraft collection and displays can be showcased there.
The sale has been extended to the rest of the month..
