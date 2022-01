High school wrestling will bring lots of visitors to Chadron this weekend. The Chadron High Wrestling Tournament that dates back to 1985, will take place again in the Nelson Physical Activity Center at Chadron State College on Saturday, Jan. 22. The tourney was not held last year, but was replaced by a dual tournament. This year both are on tap, with the duals taking over the mats on Friday and the tournament going full force on Saturday.

