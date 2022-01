Although legendary composer Stephen Sondheim passed away this past November, his immense contributions to musical theater continue to live on both here and everywhere. For over a century, the Erie Maennerchor Club was the place to go for good company, so it's fitting that its second floor performance space will be resurrected with Sondheim's beloved musical comedy of the same name. After premiering in 1970, Company was nominated for a record 14 Tony Awards and won six of them, winning critics over with its unique vignette-based structure and worldly and relatable subject matter focusing on dating, marriage, and divorce.

ERIE, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO