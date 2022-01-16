ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Connor Brown: Moves to injured reserve

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Brown (jaw) was listed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site. Brown...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Divisional round playoff picks: Rams upset Buccaneers, Chiefs get revenge vs. Bills

Dajani Dimes had an average week in the wild card round, as we went 5-1 straight up, but 3-3 against the spread. As SportsLine's Allan Bell tried to tell me last week, teams that won the past 24 NFL playoff games went 21-3 against the spread. If favorites win straight up, they are covering. Sure enough, all six teams that won in Super Wild Card Weekend went 6-0 ATS. That's something to keep in mind again this week, as the point spreads in the divisional round are smaller.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Raiders’ Latest Plan For Interim Coach Rich Bisaccia Revealed

After a successful stint as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim head coach, Rich Bisaccia now gets another chance to convince ownership he deserves the permanent gig. Bisaccia will officially interview for the job today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 61-year-old longtime assistant posted a 7-5 regular season record after taking over for Jon Gruden in early October.
NFL
CBS Sports

How to fix the Cardinals in 2022: Make a daring decision on Kliff Kingsbury, pay Chandler Jones and more

When the Arizona Cardinals began the post-Bruce Arians era, they hoped for great fortune as they eventually ushered in both Kliff Kingsbury as head coach and Kyler Murray as their first-overall pick at quarterback in 2019. The two have had an increasing amount of success over the last three seasons, but something remains not quite right in the desert. Despite general manager Steve Keim also throwing a ton of talent at the roster on both sides of the ball, most notably All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins, a hot start to the 2021 season was met with an ice-cold finish that arguably should've been overcome despite the loss of Hopkins to injury.
NFL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Moves to injured reserve

Helm (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly. Helm has already missed a week with the injury, so he'll be eligible to return whenever healthy. The 34-year-old doesn't have a timeline to return yet.
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy