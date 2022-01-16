ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Unavailable Saturday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Geekie (upper body) will not play Saturday against the...

www.cbssports.com

The Spokesman-Review

Monday’s win was a good start, but Kraken must show it was a start of something

They announced a sellout, but there were so many gaps in the seating it looked like a hockey player’s smile. Maybe it was the 2 p.m. start time on a holiday that people wanted to spend elsewhere. More likely, it was because the Kraken hadn’t won a game in over a month – or a home game since Dec. 3.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Max McCormick: Sent to AHL Charlotte

McCormick was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Tuesday. McCormick has averaged 7:52 of ice time and been held without a point over eight NHL appearances this season. The 28-year-old has scored six goals and distributed four assists over 15 AHL Charlotte performances in 2021-22. His absence from the Kraken's bottom six will have a minimal impact in most fantasy circles.
NHL
Tacoma News Tribune

Meet Davy Jones, the Seattle Kraken’s new team dog

The first time the Seattle Kraken’s team dog entered the practice floor, he got so excited he had an accident. For a 4-month-old husky mix, there might not be a better workplace than one made of ice. Davy Jones was less enthused about venturing onto the ice on Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Has non-COVID illness

Oleksiak missed Wednesday's practice with a non-COVID-19 illness, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. It's unclear whether Oleksiak, who had COVID-19 in late December, will be available for Thursday's game versus San Jose. The defenseman has accumulated 10 assists and one goal through 37 games this season while averaging 19:26 of ice time.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sharks @ Kraken Preview: Marisa Ingemi on What’s Gone Wrong in Seattle

JD is joined by Marisa Ingemi of the Seattle Times to discuss the San Jose Sharks’ newest rival, the Seattle Kraken. We talk about how the goaltending has been a big issue with the Kraken and if Philipp Grubauer is starting to turn a corner, their lack of offense (9:00), and how the power play has started to find its way (12:00). We then look at hockey in Seattle (16:00) and the Kraken’s newest signing, Davy Jones (22:00).
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Alex True: Off active roster

True was demoted from the active roster to the taxi squad Thursday. True's exit from the active roster was to make room for Morgan Geekie's (upper body) return from injured reserve. The 24-year-old True will likely see most of his playing time with AHL Charlotte this season, as he's yet to record a point in eight appearances with the Kraken.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Not playing Thursday

Oleksiak (illness) is not in Thursday's lineup versus the Sharks, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. Oleksiak was deemed doubtful to play Thursday, and he won't suit up for the contest. The 29-year-old's next chance to return is Friday versus the Blues. Will Borgen and Jeremy Lauzon will handle third-pairing minutes Thursday while Carson Soucy moves into the top four.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Carson Soucy: Scores twice in win

Soucy scored a pair of goals, added four PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks. Soucy turned things around for the Kraken with two goals in a span of 4:07 during the second period to create a 2-1 lead. It was the first multi-goal game of the defenseman's career, and the second such effort by a Kraken blueliner this season. The 27-year-old is up to six goals -- one shy of his career high -- with seven helpers, 45 shots on net, 59 hits, 36 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 31 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Hangs on for win

Grubauer allowed two goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks. The Kraken took the lead on a pair of Carson Soucy goals in the second period, and Grubauer made it stand in the third despite a parade to the penalty box. Grubauer has won consecutive games for just the third time this season, and he's now 9-15-4 with a 3.26 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 29 appearances. The Kraken are back in action Friday versus the Blues, but it's yet to be announced if Grubauer or Joey Daccord will start that contest.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Puts up assist Thursday

Wennberg logged an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks. Wennberg capitalized on a Sharks turnover in the second period, setting up the second of Carson Soucy's two goals. The 27-year-old Wennberg has been limited to a goal and two assists in seven games since the start of January. The Swedish center is at 19 points, 53 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 39 appearances, mainly playing in a middle-six role. He hasn't had points in consecutive games since a four-game streak from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Mason Appleton: Ends drought with assist

Appleton registered an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks. Appleton dropped a pass for Mark Giordano, who then set up the first of Carson Soucy's pair of goals. The helper snapped a seven-game point drought for Appleton, a cold stretch that dated back to Dec. 15. The winger is at seven points, 35 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-5 rating in 25 contests. He played on the fourth line Thursday, so there's not much reason to be optimistic about his offense picking up in the second half of the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Joey Daccord: Starting against St. Louis

Daccord will guard the home goal during Friday's matchup with the Blues, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. Daccord has struggled in limited action with the Kraken this season, going 0-2-0 while posting a sub-par 3.82 GAA and .866 save percentage through three appearances. He'll try to secure his first win of the year in a home matchup with a Blues squad that's averaging 3.06 goals per game on the road this campaign, 13th in the NHL.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kraken’s Dunn Has Room to Grow Before Becoming No. 1 Defender

Vince Dunn has had a good season, but the Seattle Kraken need more from him if they want to be successful the rest of the season. He does lead all defensemen on the team in points and assists, but there are some areas where improvement is needed. Here are some areas that need to improve if he is to become the number one defenseman the Kraken hope he is.
NHL
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Kraken’s new team dog already a big hit with players and coaches

SEATTLE — Yes, Davy Jones probably will have a locker. At least, they’re working on it. The new Kraken team dog has been in their locker room before. For the past couple of weeks, he has gotten to know the players and team staff before he was introduced to the world during Monday’s victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule

The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29. The three-week window in February was previously designated as a pause in […] The post NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Stays hot in LA

MacKinnon distributed two assists in a 4-1 win over the Kings on Thursday. MacKinnon has just not stopped scoring, period. In 20 games since Dec. 1 against Toronto, the offensive juggernaut has eight goals and 24 assists under his belt. He's done this every year since he came up in 2013 though, so it is tough to be that surprised by the 26-year-old at this point, even with his 42 points in 28 games.
NHL
ClutchPoints

CBS Sports

