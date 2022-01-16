Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Unavailable Saturday

Soucy scored a pair of goals, added four PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks. Soucy turned things around for the Kraken with two goals in a span of 4:07 during the second period to create a 2-1 lead. It was the first multi-goal game of the defenseman's career, and the second such effort by a Kraken blueliner this season. The 27-year-old is up to six goals -- one shy of his career high -- with seven helpers, 45 shots on net, 59 hits, 36 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 31 appearances.
