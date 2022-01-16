Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Unavailable Saturday

Grubauer allowed two goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks. The Kraken took the lead on a pair of Carson Soucy goals in the second period, and Grubauer made it stand in the third despite a parade to the penalty box. Grubauer has won consecutive games for just the third time this season, and he's now 9-15-4 with a 3.26 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 29 appearances. The Kraken are back in action Friday versus the Blues, but it's yet to be announced if Grubauer or Joey Daccord will start that contest.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO