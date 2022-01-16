Kings' Cal Petersen: In goal Saturday

It’s time to pick an adjective to describe San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier’s performance against the Los Angeles Kings. How about amazing? Or astounding? Perhaps extraordinary? They all fit, as does calling it record-breaking. Meier scored a hat trick in the first period and finished with a...
Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Nikita Kucherov extended his scoring tear since returning from injury and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Los Angeles Kings 6-4 for their fourth straight win
BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could.
As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun.
He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
The Boston Bruins weren’t happy about the hit form Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway that injured Brad Marchand. Bruce Cassidy called it “cheap” and David Pastrnak said he thought it was “dirty.”
Kaliyev scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning. Kaliyev ended a four-game point drought with his second-period tally, and it was his first goal since Dec. 16, a span of 11 contests. The 20-year-old has taken on an everyday role this year, though he's often played on the fourth line at even strength. He's up to seven goals, 12 points and 91 shots on net through 39 outings.
Danault scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and served seven PIM in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning. Danault dropped the gloves with Brayden Point midway through the second period. In the final minute of the game, Danault netted his sixth goal in eight games this month. The center is up to 10 tallies, 22 points, 92 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 38 contests. His career high in goals is 13, a mark he achieved in both 2016-17 and 2019-20.
BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.”
Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29. The three-week window in February was previously designated as a pause in […]
