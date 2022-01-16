ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Olle Eriksson Ek: Joins active roster

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Eriksson Ek was promoted from the taxi squad for Saturday's...

www.cbssports.com

Anthony Stolarz
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Martin Frk: Elevated to active roster

Frk cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and was elevated to the active roster from the taxi squad Sunday. Frk has averaged 18:09 of ice time -- 5:02 during the power play -- and tallied one goal over two NHL appearances this season. He was elevated in light of Adrian Kempe's entrance into the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. He is likely to participate in Monday's contest against San Jose on the road.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Anaheim Ducks
Sports
CBS Sports

Wild's Matthew Boldy: Promoted to active roster

Boldy was added to the active roster from the taxi squad Monday. Boldy has averaged 16:11 of ice time -- 1:57 during the power play -- and recorded three points through the last three Wild contests. The 20-year-old will likely participate in a fourth consecutive game Monday against Colorado.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rams' Eric Weddle: Activated to 53-man roster

The Rams elevated Weddle off the practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday. Weddle hasn't made an appearance in the NFL since 2019, but he's come out of retirement ahead of the playoffs after Jordan Fuller (ankle) was placed on injured reserve last week. The veteran safety will be active for the wild-card showdown against the Cardinals, but it's unclear how much playing time he will actually receive. Taylor Rapp (concussion) is also out, so Weddle, Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess are all candidates for increased roles against Kyler Murray and Arizona's dynamic offense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Wild's Calen Addison: Elevated to active roster

Addison was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster Monday. Addison was demoted to the taxi squad Saturday upon Alex Goligoski's return from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. The Wild were still in need of a defenseman due to Jonas Brodin's (upper body) and Jared Spurgeon's (lower body) absences, necessitating Addison's promotion back to the active roster. He will likely reprise his role on the bottom pairing against Colorado on Monday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Kiefer Sherwood: Recalled to active roster

Sherwood was promoted to the active roster from AHL Colorado on Monday. Sherwood has recorded 25 points over 22 appearances with AHL Colorado this season. The 26-year-old last appeared in the NHL on Nov. 22. Over seven top-level performances, the Ohio native has averaged 10:02 of ice time and distributed one assist.
NHL
CBS San Francisco

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
NHL

