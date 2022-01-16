Prevent house fires from happening to you

GENEVA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The top U.S. and Russian diplomats made no major breakthrough at talks on Ukraine on Friday but agreed to keep talking to try to resolve a crisis that has stoked fears of a military conflict. After the talks in Geneva, U.S. Secretary of State Antony...
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol sent a letter to Ivanka Trump, another sign the investigation is closing in on Trump's inner circle. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from the Capitol.
LONDON (AP) — Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew. The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows. In a video message posted on social...
(CNN) — A Texas federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate for federal employees, dealing another blow to President Joe Biden's campaign to increase the country's lackluster vaccination rate. Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown called the mandate an overstep of presidential authority and cited...
Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a prison run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Friday, killing at least 70 detainees and wounding dozens, a rebel minister said. The strike was part of a pounding aerial offensive that hours earlier knocked the Arab world’s poorest country off the internet.
Prosecutors in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers on civil rights charges in George Floyd’s killing are asking the judge to open at least parts of a hearing on the admissibility of some evidence
The music world is mourning the death of "Bat Out of Hell" singer Meat Loaf. His death was announced in a statement posted on his official Facebook page early Friday morning. A cause of death is unknown at this time. The singer and actor, born Marvin Lee Aday, sold more...
An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face mask, according to the airline. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening without incident. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said American Airlines staff dealt “administratively” with the passenger.
WASHINGTON — Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday called the Supreme Court case involving Texas' restrictive abortion law a "disaster" and a "grave disservice to women in Texas" in a dissent that ripped into state officials and criticized some of her fellow justices. Sotomayor issued the sharply worded dissent to...
