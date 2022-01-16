ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo opens up about husband's untimely death after his funeral: 'I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time'

By Mark Mcgreal, Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

Kelly Rizzo opened up about her husband Bob Saget's death after the legendary comedian's funeral on Saturday.

The journalist, 42, discussed her husband at length in an Instagram post for the first time since he was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room Sunday, January 9.

'My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,' she captioned a photo of the pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Le6jY_0dmzvsmm00
Writing during a tragic time: Kelly Rizzo opened up about her husband Bob Saget's death after the legendary comedian's funeral on Saturday

'But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.

'We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.

'He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.

'Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.'

She called Saget a force and then said that, regardless of whether a person knew him or not, everyone was 'in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute' for the Full House star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jJUG_0dmzvsmm00
Heartfelt message: The journalist, 42, discussed her husband at length in an Instagram post for the first time since he was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pYPY_0dmzvsmm00
Untimely death: Saget was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room this past Sunday (pictured 2021)

Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, then mentioned the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a non-profit that researches a rare series of diseases that causes a the hardening of the skin, joint pain and intense sensitivity to cold.

The How I Met Your Mother actor served on the board of the foundation for many years.

Rizzo finished off her remembrance of her late husband with a final message to him, writing, 'Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.'

A funeral for the Raising Dad star, who died of a suspected heart attack during the Florida leg of his stand-up tour, was held on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J5UJS_0dmzvsmm00
Laid to rest:  A funeral for the Raising Dad star, who died of a suspected heart attack during the Florida leg of his stand-up tour, was held on Saturday (pictured 2019)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJXgn_0dmzvsmm00
A final message to her love: Rizzo finished off her remembrance of her late husband with a final message to him, writing, 'Honey, I love you more than anything, forever' (pictured 2018)

A source who spoke to Us Weekly described the intimate farewell, which was attended by about 100 close friends and family.

The person said about the service, 'There were lots of tears, of course, but so much laughter too.'

The gathering was extended with a celebration of life memorial at a sprawling home rented by Full House creator Jeff Franklin.

A host of comedian and actor friends of Bob's attended the mournful event, including Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel, Chris Rock, and John Mayer.

It was held at Mount Sinai memorial park in Forest Lawn Cemetery, the final resting place of many Hollywood legends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270ERd_0dmzvsmm00
Intimate farewell: A source told Us Weekly about the funeral and said 'There were lots of tears, of course, but so much laughter too'

Comments / 0

