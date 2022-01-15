ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today, Sunday January 16: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
 3 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

CASH uncertainty clears as Uranus takes a direct path and you map out high-return money goals.

When you mix in research with your genius, there can be rich times ahead.

You stop paying lip service to love hopes and instead insist on them being met. The sun boosts your connections centre with a hot new “S” contact.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

You are the zodiac’s most intriguing personality as rebel Uranus pushes forward.

Whatever and whoever you target with your charm will be a willing victim, while your inner confidence shines clear and bright again.

A full moon of surprises can reconnect names and numbers from the past. Luck links to a sweet treat.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

The power of a money moon enhances your ability to defend cash choices and stick to plans, no matter what.

A work name you respect will be watching.

As for love, physical attraction is matched by the sun’s spirit of adventure and everyone wants to share in your view of the world.

When you see a shy Capricorn, you’re smitten.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

A personal full moon stirs up memories and regrets, but only so you can deal with them once and for all.

Even better is the intense attraction potential you have – but be careful to direct this only at people free to respond.

The sun has hot transformation power and a new you in a new country could be back on the cards.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

This is a week when you can filter ambitions and ditch the non-runners.

As independent Uranus reinvents things, true goals may be out of the ordinary but you have the skills and sass to see them through.

A quirky but confident “L” introduction plays a part.

You have the sun in your weddings chart and summer plans can fly.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

As the sun moves to your career chart, work plans are in the spotlight. Waiting for others to push you is not the answer – you need to make your own move.

A moon of deep connections brings someone into your life that you may dislike, but give it time and feelings can emerge.

Your bargain-finding skills are five star.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

You are an inspiration to friends and family this week, and the best ideas are the ones you truly believe in – don’t settle for less.

The sun is at its most creative point of the year, and ways you find to make your mark at work and home are full of fun but also rich in potential.

Love starts or deepens near a pattern of circles.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

You have one of the most experimental charts, with a moon of deep feelings that suddenly surface – and audacious Uranus making romance work your way.

If you’ve been unsure about what’s next, now you have an emotional map.

Your family chart is boosted by the sun and the bigger the home goals, the better.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Your working style can give you an edge if you resist the draw of being a pale copy of someone older or louder.

When you need to express what you really want, be honest.

Love-wise, an emotional moon is strongest in your heart, so you are the relationship leader.

Single? Passion is found in a recently renovated location.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

The sun is in your cash chart and big plans get a boost. But your best asset is seeing through excuses and getting cash choices confirmed.

When it comes to love, showing your feelings need not cost anything but time and thought.

Single? Uranus brings back a trendsetter who loves an unusual kind of music.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

As the sun draws closer to your sign, you are ready to rock new looks, new foods and new ways of looking at life.

You can be a shining example of positivity.

If mixed feelings about work come with the full moon, it may be because you’ve kept doubts or ambitions to yourself, but the support you seek is already there.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Your groundbreaking self is emerging this week. Instead of ­hanging back, you can be first in line to try a new way of dating or doing business.

You set out your wishes for a family and sense communication could get back to its best.

Passion, both new and old, is pure excitement, and romance links to “East”.

The US Sun

The US Sun

