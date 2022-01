Sometimes all you need to win is a red-hot start. That's exactly what the UNI women's basketball team got on Saturday afternoon at the McLeod Center. The Panthers were absolutely explosive early on as they dropped 30 points as a team in the opening quarter. The production dipped a bit in the second, but they did enough the rest of the way to earn a 66-57 victory over Southern Illinois University. The win moves Northern Iowa to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference. It was their third consecutive win overall and in the conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO