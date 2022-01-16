Successful in-person return for LADACIN Manasquan plunge

MANASQUAN — More than 150 individuals excitedly dashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Main Street Beach in Manasquan on a frigid Saturday afternoon, making a splash and a difference in support of persons with disabilities.

The ocean temperature for the 14th Annual Ladacin Plunge was in the mid-40s, but the air temperature was 19 degrees. Before braving the icy Atlantic, plungers gathered at Leggett’s Sand Bar & Restaurant.

LADACIN Network is a non-profit agency whose mission is to provide a continuum of care, including educational, therapeutic, social, residential, and support services to infants, children, and adults with complex physical and developmental disabilities or delays, stated Patti Carlesimo, executive director of the organization.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LADACIN hosted a virtual plunge last year instead of the ocean plunge.

Joseph J. Russell Jr. of Manasquan founded and continues to coordinate the event. His cousin, Elizabeth “Liz” Hartnett, is a client of LADACIN Network, and has inspired his involvement in supporting the agency. Her father, J. Michael Hartnett, was a long-time agency board member and advocate for people with disabilities.

“We’re professionals, this is year 14,” Mr. Russell said “We’re a smaller group; the people here today are the diehards that have been doing it every year. It’s incredible to see where we’ve started and where we’ve come. It’s been a great year — we’ve raised a lot of money.”

“My family has always attended all their events. We got to see how incredible this organization is for Elizabeth, and we got to meet other families and see what it’s done for their families.”

