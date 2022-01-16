ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Successful in-person return for LADACIN Manasquan plunge

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UaryF_0dmzvMys00

MANASQUAN — More than 150 individuals excitedly dashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Main Street Beach in Manasquan on a frigid Saturday afternoon, making a splash and a difference in support of persons with disabilities.

The ocean temperature for the 14th Annual Ladacin Plunge was in the mid-40s, but the air temperature was 19 degrees. Before braving the icy Atlantic, plungers gathered at Leggett’s Sand Bar & Restaurant.

LADACIN Network is a non-profit agency whose mission is to provide a continuum of care, including educational, therapeutic, social, residential, and support services to infants, children, and adults with complex physical and developmental disabilities or delays, stated Patti Carlesimo, executive director of the organization.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LADACIN hosted a virtual plunge last year instead of the ocean plunge.

Joseph J. Russell Jr. of Manasquan founded and continues to coordinate the event. His cousin, Elizabeth “Liz” Hartnett, is a client of LADACIN Network, and has inspired his involvement in supporting the agency. Her father, J. Michael Hartnett, was a long-time agency board member and advocate for people with disabilities.

“We’re professionals, this is year 14,” Mr. Russell said “We’re a smaller group; the people here today are the diehards that have been doing it every year. It’s incredible to see where we’ve started and where we’ve come. It’s been a great year — we’ve raised a lot of money.”

“My family has always attended all their events. We got to see how incredible this organization is for Elizabeth, and we got to meet other families and see what it’s done for their families.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Star News Group

Details worked out for shared use of new Manasquan field house

MANASQUAN — A group of about a dozen municipal and school district officials met recently to fine-tune how the borough recreation department and the school athletics program will share use of the new $5.9 million indoor athletic facility under construction at Manasquan High School. “It was a really great meeting,” borough Councilman Michael Mangan told The Coast Star.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Star News Group

Seeds of Service lends hand and heart to those in need

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Seeds of Service [SOS] has profoundly impacted the community in a variety of crucial ways by consistently being of service to others since its opening nine years ago.  Located at 725 Mantoloking Road, SOS is a nonprofit organization with the mission of assisting and advocating for the sick, the poor and the needy by providing services designed to meet their needs while collaborating with other community partners.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Success of intercoastal tug recounted at council meeting

POINT BEACH — The council met to celebrate the success of last year’s intercoastal tug and to appoint officers to the position of captain and chief of the Point Beach Police Department. Council President Douglas Vitale explained that in October, Point Beach faced off against Manasquan in the intercoastal tug, with proceeds from the event totaling $47,000.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

Antrim’s Molly Mechler named Educator of the Year

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — G. Harold Antrim’s Governor’s Educator of the Year award for the 2021-2022 school year has been presented to Molly Mechler, who serves as the school’s Response to Intervention [RTI] coordinator teaching kindergarten to fourth-grade language arts and mathematics skills.  Ms. Mechler has been a teacher at Antrim since 2001.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladacin Manasquan#Ladacin Plunge#Ladacin Network#The Coast Star
Star News Group

Bay Head Elementary upgrades STEAM lab

BAY HEAD — New supplies for the Science Technology Engineering Arts & Math [STEAM] laboratory at Bay Head School arrived after the Bay Head School Foundation raised a total of $3,000 to renovate the building.Katherine Christie, a member of Bay Head School Foundation, who works for KPMG, applied for an additional $500 grant to be added to an amount of $2,500 donated by BHSF that went toward the STEAM lab in September.
BAY HEAD, NJ
Star News Group

Church of St. Rose to participate in world synod of bishops

BELMAR — The Church of Saint Rose Parish is currently celebrating a world synod of bishops which was called for by Pope Francis in October of 2021.  The synod will take place in three stages beginning this year and concluding in 2023. This first phase of the synod is on a diocesan level, explained Saint Rose Rev.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Jan. 24 start planned for Test-to-Stay in Manasquan schools

MANASQUAN — Implementation of the school district’s new test-to-stay initiative has been delayed again, and now is expected to start on Monday, Jan. 24, following a second delay due to test kit delivery issues. The program will offer on-campus rapid COVID-19 testing to students in order to reduce quarantining and allow students who have had close-contact exposure to the virus to stay in class.
MANASQUAN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Manasquan, NJ
Star News Group

Beverly Lewis Harding

Beverly Lewis Harding, 95, of Mountainside, New Jersey passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Berkeley Heights with her son David at her side. Beverly was born on July 4, 1926 in Hillside, New Jersey to the late Mr. and Mrs. William and Dorothy (nee Lewis) Chamberlin and sister to Donald W.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
Star News Group

Monmouth County reports 3,997 new COVID cases for Jan. 10-13

FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Health Department reported Thursday that it received reports of 3,997 new COVID-19 cases between Monday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 13. Officials said they had also received reports of 17 COVID-related deaths during the same period. The case numbers do not include unreported positive results from at-home rapid tests, which are generally not reported to official health agencies.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

Belmar mourns popular barber shop owner

BELMAR — Although the doors of Belmar Barber Shop have now closed, memories of its beloved owner Vincent “Vinnie” Apicelli live on in the hearts of the community he served his entire adult life.  Mr. Apicelli, who cut hair in the Main Street shop for 61 years, died of COVID-19 pneumonia on Dec.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

New COVID precautions in place at Belmar Elementary

BELMAR — Belmar Elementary School has responded to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County by installing new distancing measures for its students to follow while eating lunch.  The distance between seating has been updated in the cafeteria, Superintendent Jimmy Alvarez said at the Jan. 6 board of education meeting.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Monmouth County announces COVID test clinics on Jan. 11, 13

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Freehold from 4-7 at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

Belmar Public Library seeks volunteers to work on video production

BELMAR — As Belmar prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary later this year, the Belmar Public Library plans to produce a video documentary on the history of the borough, including the days before European settlers arrived, when the local Lenni-Lenape Indians occupied the region. “We’re really excited about it as a town,” said library assistant Luis Pulido.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Manasquan school district plans ‘test to stay’ COVID initiative

MANASQUAN — Plans are underway to offer on-campus rapid COVID-19 testing to students Manasquan schools to cut back on quarantining and allow those who have had close contact to be in class. The board of education at its Jan. 6 meeting approved a laboratory service agreement with the Plescia Medical firm in Wall Township to provide on-campus rapid antigen nasal swabs and diagnostic services through June 30.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Star News Group

Council approves grant submissions for BMAC and new senior center

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council approved applying for grant submissions to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for an amount of $400,000 for costs related to construction of a new senior center. According to officials, the former location of the township senior center on Adamston Road will be relocated to a new location at Aurora Place near the Brick Plaza.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

David Marcks

David Marcks passed away peacefully at home in Wall on Friday, January 7, 2022 with his wife and children at his side. Born in Point Pleasant on July 9, 1963 and raised in Brick, Dave was industrious at a very young age working on the Norma K Deep Sea Fishing Charter Boat as first mate, Loew’s Movie Theaters, Herbertsville Real Estate Company, and many others before he started as a golf course superintendent at Fairview Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Coast Guard medevacs mariner off Manasquan

ATLANTIC CITY – The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a mariner Thursday night from a ship in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 11 miles east of Manasquan. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a call from the captain of the vessel Peter Faber that a crewmember aboard was experiencing abdominal pains and needed medical assistance, the Coast Guard stated in a press release.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Star News Group

SNOW UPDATE: School closings and delayed openings

New Jersey is under a snow emergency declaration Friday morning, due to snowfall ranging from 2 to 6 inches across much of the state. As of 7:45 a.m. the winter storm had begun moving offshore. State and county officials were advising motorists to stay off the roads unless travel is essential.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy